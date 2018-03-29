Pascoe on vendetta, out of control

Thank goodness Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen stuck to her guns and refused prosecutor David Pascoe’s demand to overturn former Rep. Rick Quinn’s plea deal — a deal that the solicitor himself helped negotiate.
Apparently it is not enough for Mr. Pascoe that he has forced Rep. Quinn to resign from the House on trumped-up charges, mostly to save his aging father, Richard Quinn, from a similar fate, or that he has ruined their family business built up honorably over many years.
Mr. Pascoe’s vendetta against the Quinns, Sen. John Courson and others in this expedition is painfully obvious.
Perhaps Attorney General Alan Wilson was correct: Mr. Pascoe respects no advice, counsel or guidance except his own superior judgment — not even from a judge.
How sad for our great state.
Don Weaver
Columbia
