Thanks to newspapers for exposing Johnson, other politicians

Kudos to The State and to the watchdog group Public Access to Public Records for exposing the disturbing spending habits of Richland County Solicitor Dan Johnson. Regardless of whether his profligate ways are illegal or not, they should surely raise the ire of every taxpayer.
These types of revelations about public officials are so common these days that they seem to be the rule rather than the exception. Just think how bad things might become if we did not have the Fourth Estate looking out for us. If we fail to support our local newspapers, we will have the opportunity to find out.
Wayland Hiott
Lexington
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments