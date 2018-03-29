Dorn, US have done more for me than I ever expected

I graduated from Dreher High School in 1943 and joined the Navy. After my discharge in 1946, I went to USC on the GI bill and a few years later bought a house with a GI loan. Some 60 years later, as my hearing declined, I went to the VA at Dorn for hearing aids. A year after that, I had to have cataracts removed from my right eye; the surgery was done at Dorn.
I did not join the Navy for the benefits but rather because my country needed me. I have never been slighted or ignored at Dorn but always treated respectfully and professionally.
The country has done more for me than I ever expected.
Louie Crouch Jr.
Columbia
