There’s nothing surprising about Five Points behavior

I’m trying to figure out what the surprise was about the outrageous behavior your staff witnessed in Five Points after dark, since you have been reporting much of the same type behavior for years during the St. Patrick’s festivities. The major difference is that the festival behavior doesn’t have to wait until dark, but is allowed on the streets in full daylight. The irony of ironies is that this misbehavior all can be blamed on our Columbia City Council in the name of all things charitable.
That reminds me of that outspoken bar owner who claims to function in such a legal manner while at the same time becoming the philosopher by suggesting that “there is nothing wrong with being 21, wanting to get a drink and get laid.”
Someone needs to let him know that it is more likely for someone to “get laid” in a restroom while under the influence of that alcohol he is selling. That was one of the behaviors reported.
As the young survivor of the recent school shooting so eloquently said, “it is time for the adults to step forward and do something.”
Charles Puryear
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments