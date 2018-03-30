It’s the state that’s wrong, not charter schools

Nine charter schools left South Carolina’s Public Charter School District to be authorized by the new Charter Institute at Erskine. The schools’ complaints were numerous. Four new charters chose to partner with Erskine rather than the state regulator.
Yet according to editorial writer Cindi Ross Scoppe (“Why are we letting failing charter schools game the system, and send us the bill?”), the fault lies not with charter school district for losing schools, but with four schools the authorizer labeled to be in “breach.” Had she contacted any of the charter schools she would have learned about their numerous allegations concerning financial mismanagement, lack of support and communication, inequitable federal funding distributions, arbitrary decision-making and deficiencies with internal systems identified by the S.C. Department of Education and the state inspector general.
As to “breach” status, the district failed to cite provisions in the schools’ charter contracts that were allegedly breached or how to remedy the alleged breaches. In effect, the district assigned grades without explanation. To borrow the analogy used by the editorial writer, it’s as if a teacher gave Emily a grade based on a self-developed grading system that was changed randomly and enforced arbitrarily without explaining to Emily what she did wrong or providing support on how she could improve. No wonder Emily’s parents chose to transfer.
David Crook
Head of School
Cyber Academy of South Carolina
Greer
Never miss a local story.
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments