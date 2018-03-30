6 steps to end shootings and other school crimes

No police or gun-carrying teachers are necessary in our schools.
I believe that 98 percent of all crime and violence in grades seven through 12 can be eliminated if we do the following:
1. Stop allowing students to drive or park on or near school grounds.
2. Ban book bags, back-packs, pocketbooks and purses.
3. Require school uniforms that make it impossible to conceal weapons.
4. Prohibit students from carrying cell phones. Phones could be held by school administration until the student leaves the grounds.
5. Issue a tablet to every student, which will eliminate the need for paper books. Make internet connections “closed circuit,” limited and monitored.
6. Prohibit students and teachers from bringing any food or drink onto the school grounds.
These rules would eliminate drugs, shootings, prostitution in cars, school resource officers and teachers needing guns.
Additionally I would prefer to have every inch of the school premises (inside and outside) on camera.The only exception would be no cameras inside a bathroom stall, which should permit only one person at a time.
Morris Mitchem
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
