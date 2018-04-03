Then-President Barack Obama
Letters to the Editor

Insults say more about insulter than target

Letter to The State editorial board

April 03, 2018 02:09 PM

Columbia, SC

Did John Rawl of Prosperity really want to refer the the former president of the United States as “boy,” as he did in his letter, “Robinson must have Trump Derangement Syndrome”?

Sandra Kostrzewa

Chapin

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

