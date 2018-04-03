Letters to the Editor

Dorn VA staff is doing a great job

Letter to The State editorial board

April 03, 2018 02:10 PM

Columbia, SC

I am not one of the “number of veterans” referenced in John Goricki’s letter, “Dorn construction is useless absent an attitude adjustment.”

I have found the staff and workers at Dorn VA Medical Center to be generally courteous, helpful and very professional. A “thanks for your service” message is always heart-warming.

My quality of life has improved noticeably improved since my last three appointments there.

Thomas L Gregory

West Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

