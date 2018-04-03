Dorn VA staff is doing a great job

I am not one of the “number of veterans” referenced in John Goricki’s letter, “Dorn construction is useless absent an attitude adjustment.”
I have found the staff and workers at Dorn VA Medical Center to be generally courteous, helpful and very professional. A “thanks for your service” message is always heart-warming.
My quality of life has improved noticeably improved since my last three appointments there.
Thomas L Gregory
West Columbia
