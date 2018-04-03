Here’s the easy fix to SCE&G mess

In reference to the SCE&G situation, why would the following solution not work?
Why would it not work for Dominion (or another qualified company) to buy out SCE&G entirely, except for the nuclear-construction portion. SCE&G could then use the proceeds to pay off the costs associated with the shutdown of this failed project, and the bedeviled ratepayers would be through for all time with this fiasco?
The SCANA stockholders may take a hit, but any purchase of stock is inherently a gamble. The SCE&G employees are a fine group, and would most likely be grabbed up by the purchaser.
Phillip Yon
Ridge Spring
Never miss a local story.
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments