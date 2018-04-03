Why stop with body armor? Here’s a way to make school kids really safe

Donald Burdett’s letter proposing full body armor for school children presents a good idea for combating school shooters (“This sure-fire solution will protect kids from every conceivable danger”). But I have a better one: mini tanks.
Tiny tanks, outfitted with heavy machine guns and flame throwers, capable of cruising school hallways, would be manned by student volunteers from the Junior NRA. With suitable incentives, BMW could be enticed to manufacture the mini tanks, meaning more jobs for South Carolinians.
I believe that this is a solution that our governor and Legislature will find really appalling.
David Hill
Irmo
