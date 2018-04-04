How school design can deter violence from without and from within

The day my first child was born, my reason for being became to care for and protect my precious child. When we drop our children off at school, we never consider that they may not return home. As a parent of two recent graduates and an architect who designs schools, I think it’s important to consider how the design and atmosphere of schools can protect children.
Safety elements that can be included in school designs, such as security fences, classroom locks, window blinds, door barricades and secure school entry. Secure entrances with “capture” vestibules control access, allowing visitors to be stopped and screened before they are allowed into the school.
School design also can change the atmosphere, for good or for bad. With it, we can foster a sense of community, connections and collaborative learning for the students, by building spaces for collaboration inside and outside of the classroom, creating smaller, interactive learning communities where teachers still have visual control.
Whole buildings can be designed to promote safety and supervision by ensuring transparency throughout.
Teachers then will find it easier to encourage communication and group work, helping students develop their collaboration and social skills. When students are given opportunities to work together, they likely learn that they have more in common than they realize. This approach engages all students as they develop individual strengths and learn to communicate as part of a team.
This is particularly important since the shooters in Columbine, Townville and Lakeland seemed to be loners. Some hinted at being bullied, and all were socially awkward. In collaborative environments, students experiencing problems are more likely to be recognized and helped before their problems result in violence.
One critical way to improve student safety is by opening lines of communication so that students feel comfortable informing teachers or mental-health specialists of their problems or those of their classmates.
The students of Lakeland have energized the conversation about the best ways to protect our children. While we need to talk about building safety features, we need to make sure we also create opportunities for all students to have a voice and work collaboratively in a learning in community rather than in isolation, and in the realm of possibilities rather than in the realm of fear.
Scott Powell
Greenville
