Charleston loophole needs to be closed

S.516, which would close the Charleston loophole that enabled Dylan Roof to get a gun when he should have been barred, is stuck in a Senate subcommittee.
The bill would not prevent any law-abiding, stable-minded citizen from obtaining a gun; therefore the only people who should oppose this would be people hoping to engage in criminal intent.
Unless it is voted out of subcommittee and passed by the Senate by April 10, it will not become law this year. The five subcommittee members are Sens. Ross Turner, Gerald Malloy, Marlon Kimpson, Wes Climer and Stephen Goldfinch. I hope they will quickly move this to the floor for a vote.
Eric Rogers
Greenville
