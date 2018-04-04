Byron Gipson will make a great solicitor

I was pleased to learn that Byron Gipson will run in the Democratic primary for the Fifth Circuit solicitor’s post in June. What a fine gentleman he is.
He was one of the best students that I ever taught during my years at Dreher High School. Not only was he a model student, but he also represented every symbol of kindness and courtesy. In fact, his classmates voted him “Most Courteous” in the class of 1989.
A top-notch athlete, he participated in varsity football, wrestling and track. He was consistently on the honor roll and an active member of the National Honor Society. I endorse him with enthusiasm.
Gerald Floyd
Columbia
Never miss a local story.
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments