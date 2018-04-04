Byron Gipson, with Rep. Todd Rutherford at his side, pays the $5,640 filing fee to run for 5th Circuit solicitor against incumbent Dan Johnson.
Byron Gipson will make a great solicitor

April 04, 2018 01:31 PM

Columbia, SC

I was pleased to learn that Byron Gipson will run in the Democratic primary for the Fifth Circuit solicitor’s post in June. What a fine gentleman he is.

He was one of the best students that I ever taught during my years at Dreher High School. Not only was he a model student, but he also represented every symbol of kindness and courtesy. In fact, his classmates voted him “Most Courteous” in the class of 1989.

A top-notch athlete, he participated in varsity football, wrestling and track. He was consistently on the honor roll and an active member of the National Honor Society. I endorse him with enthusiasm.

Gerald Floyd

Columbia

