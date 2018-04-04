Was Westinghouse bankruptcy actually a blessing for SC?

Did Westinghouse save our lives?
As we all know, SCE&G and Santee Cooper shut down their nuclear construction project when prime contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy. Of course, both companies hid the problems with Westinghouse for several months.
And after the shutdown, we learned of the utterly complete mismanagement by both utilities: contractors were paid for work never done, rivets that were supposed to bind tanks from leaking were the wrong size, workers in charge of critical placement of parts had absolutely no idea how to perform these tasks. And the biggest slap in the face to those of us paying for their incompetency: huge bonuses for the managers responsible for overseeing the the project.
Knowing what we know now about all the mistakes, it seems to me that Westinghouse did us a favor going bankrupt, because when those two reactors started, those clouds coming from Winnsboro might not have been rain clouds
Pat Clark
Columbia
