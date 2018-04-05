Did anyone warn Fort Jackson general about his pretty yard request?

Blaming a former Fort Jackson commander for the failure of the Semmes Lake dam may be an overreach. That the commander wanted the water level raised to make his lakeside yard more attractive is not, on its face, an unreasonable request.
A question that needs to be asked is, why did the post’s director of public works (the post engineer) approve the commander’s desire and have concrete installed to limit the flow of water in an emergency spillway?
Where safety is a concern, the primary office of responsibility — the post engineer — had a duty to inform the commander of the safety issues involved and not approve his request. Where clear safety issues are involved, military rank should have no bearing.
Tom Fincher
Chapin
