Second Amendment won’t save us if we don’t reclaim the First Amendment

The intent of the Second Amendment was to protect us from tyranny and to form what James Madison called “a barrier against the enterprises of ambition.” When it was adopted in 1791, the primary mechanism of oppression, and of resistance, was men bearing arms.
Today, with the unfettered expansion of corporate power and oligarchs who are above the law, spending unimaginable sums of money to purchase influence in most branches of government, guns will not protect us. Shouting and shooting at each other make tyranny more likely.
Reforming our election process and defending the First Amendment should be our top priorities.
Charles Goldman
Columbia
