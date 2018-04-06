This skill can save your own life too

The uncle who taught young Malachi Coffey to use a car jack trained a hero (“SC man nearly died under weight of crushing car. A 9-year-old ‘angel’ saved his life”). This young man learned several valuable lessons in rescuing another person: the sense of accomplishment of helping another in dire circumstances, the recognition for quick action, not being afraid to take action.
There is a commercial for an insurance company in which one teenager’s flat tire is changed because the family’s vehicle insurance had roadside assistance, while another teen is stuck because he had absolutely no clue (“Is this a lug wrench?”) The ad doesn’t mention how long the first teen had to wait to be “rescued,” stuck on the side of the road at night.
Before I was allowed to get my learner’s permit when I turned 14 (in 1965), I had to show my father that I could change a tire. The same was true for most of my friends, including the girls. Jacks were more complicated then, but it was really no big deal.
Parents, uncles, siblings, friends: Make sure that part of a novice driver’s education is the completing simple task of changing ge a tire using a jack. After all, Malachi Coffey saved a life with one.
Stephen Robinson
Winnsboro
