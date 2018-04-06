Her phone went off in class. He said maybe welfare’s calling. Outrage ensued

A USC instructor’s lesson on welfare was rudely interrupted by a student’s cell phone ringing. Instead of being irate about the interruption, he commented that maybe that was welfare calling (“USC professor apologizes for ‘welfare’ comment perceived as racist”). The student whose phone rang insists that it was a racist comment. Why?
I doubt seriously that the instructor had any idea whose phone had rung. But of course it turns out that the student who owned the phone was black.
If she believes it was a racist comment, it is because she believes only blacks receive welfare and that it is derogatory to suggest someone receives welfare.
She is the one who is racist — not to mention extremely rude to allow her phone to disrupt a class. She is the one who owes the instructor and the class an apology.
Ada Patton
Columbia
