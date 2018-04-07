This kills 300 times as many students as guns. Why aren’t we focusing on it instead?

Over the past few weeks, considerable ink and air time have been devoted to the teenage sock puppets of the liberal left who are going to, as they smugly assure us, change the world by demanding that adults “do something” about guns, especially those scary-looking “assault rifles.”
Numerous interviews conducted at these demonstration show that the teenagers are incapable of describing these firearms beyond “You know, assault rifles.” It could almost lead one to suspect that many of them were just there for the party.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, over the past 20 years, an average of 14.9 students per year have been shot to death at school. Too many, but not a “let’s repeal the Second Amendment right now” crises.
If the tiny tots of tyranny want to “do something” that would actually change the world, or at least our little chunk of it, they might want to address bullying in schools, which contributes to the U.S. average of 4,400 youth suicides per year.
Getting to know and befriending the “losers,” the “weird” and the “ugly” and confronting the bullies probably isn’t as much fun as being part of a mass display of ignorance, but dang: 14.9 vs. 4,400.
Do the math.
Bob Fink
Elgin
