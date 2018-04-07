State senators think it’s just fine to swap votes, but that’s what causes corruption

When Sen. Sandy Senn accused Sen. Gerald Malloy of offering to trade votes, she came very close to one of my biggest complaints with the Legislature: There seem to be endless ways that one lone state senator can delay or even prevent a bill from being voted on.
The only reason to use this power is if the senator believes that the Senate majority supports the bill and so the only way to kill the bill is to prevent an up-or-down vote.
Senate rules and practices allow a single senator to thwart the entire legislative process all by himself, by simply objecting to the consideration of a bill. Current Senate rules limit senators to three objections each, so if six senators band together, they can effectively kill 18 bills.
Some senators object to a bill and offer to lift the objection if the sponsor will go along with something the objecting senator wants. In this way, an excellent bill that would be good for the people of South Carolina can be used as a hostage in order to pass a truly terrible and self-serving bill.
It is not conducive to good government to allow a single senator or even a few senators to kill a bill. This gives too much power to one senator, and it leads to corruption.
Is vote-trading by SC lawmakers illegal? Question arises from allegation
Why popular bills die, or get gutted: a mystery — by design
This is why there is such gridlock in the Senate and also why very few good bills make it to the floor for a final vote. It is past time for the gridlock to end.
At the very least, senators should be required to publicly explain why they object to a bill in order for that objection to block a vote. Better still, the Senate should change its rules to make it impossible to prevent a bill from being debated and voting on; at the very least, a vote should be required after a bill has been on the calendar for a year.
Eliminating the power of the objection would go a long way toward resolving Sen. Senn’s complaint, by reducing the temptation to trade votes.
Every bill deserves an up-or-down vote. Whatever happened to the idea that the majority rules?
Wyman Oxner
Orangeburg
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments