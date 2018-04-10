Women’s fickle demands are causing boys’ mental health problems

As a World War II medic, my father served in the invasions of North Africa, Sicily, Italy and Normandy.
Today, that indicates “toxic masculinity.”
When I was 10, I had a paper route to run, so when it was 40 below, dad bundled me up, put me on a sled with my papers and pulled me the three miles of my route. Just because it’s cold, you don’t quit and stay home. You go to work. You push through.
Toxic masculinity?
Today it means nothing for young men to be a provider, someone who is able to fix the car, the plumbing or a light switch. Women hire the plumber; they don’t marry him.
Yet they still expect a man to make more than them, still expect a date to fend off threats, and when the glass breaks at 2 a.m., honey, someone’s downstairs. Just leave the toxic masculinity downstairs.
We wonder why young boys have mental-health problems, act up and don’t fit in.
A Facebook post is more important to today’s girls than the ability to weld or build a house.
Charels Moran
Leesville
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments