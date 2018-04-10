HHS regulation would hurt cancer patients

No one wants to hear “you have cancer.” Some of us have already heard it; others are at increased risk. If that day comes, access to affordable, adequate health coverage may be the difference between life and death.
When the federal health-care law was enacted, it established patient protections in health coverage plans to ensure individuals with pre-existing conditions and those who may be diagnosed in the future don’t lose coverage because of their illness.
Those protections are now threatened by a proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The rule would allow short-term plans to be offered on a long-term basis. These plans skirt critical patient protections that other health plans must cover. This means more plans could once again deny people coverage based on health history, divide the marketplace and drive up premiums of more comprehensive plans to unaffordable levels.
We need U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson to stand up for these critical patient protections, and help ensure cancer patients, survivors and all at risk of developing the disease have access to necessary health coverage. We hope he will urge HHS Secretary Alex Azar to stop this flawed regulation from moving forward.
Megan Hicks
Lexington
