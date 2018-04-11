Federal cancer law could save lives

I was diagnosed with stage 3B colon cancer March 2015. I was fortunate to have private insurance to cover my colonoscopy screenings and polyp removal. Colonoscopy screening is the recommended method for early detection and removal of precancerous growths. This year in South Carolina there will be an estimated 2, 270 new diagnoses of colorectal cancer. And this disease is preventable if screened early.
Medicare covers a routine screening, but polyp removal is categorized as a diagnostic exam and the Medicare patient could face a coinsurance charge of up to $300, adding to the financial burden. This was a mistake and should be fixed!
I am asking U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to help save lives by cosponsoring the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Screening Act (H.R.1017 and S.479). This bipartisan legislation could increase the number of seniors being screened and save lives and Medicare dollars. I want to thank Reps. Tom Rice and Jeff Duncan for cosponsoring. It’s time for our remaining congressmen to join them.
Patricia Mouzon
Cayce
