Children need our support, prayers

I can’t believe it’s prom season already. As I view beautiful picture after picture after picture of priceless memories being created, I am compelled to implore parents, grandparents, Godparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, communities and friends to pray for and over your children and loved ones each time they leave your doorstep or someone else’s doorstep.
No day is promised to us, so let us embrace each day with thankfulness and coverings of prayer. As we continue to mourn with and for families who have lost children (the most painful loss to bear) this year, please, please, please remember to pray for the children and loved ones still with us. Pray that God may keep them from all hurt, harm or danger.
And to children and young adults, remember to fellowship, celebrate, party and drive responsibly. Drive only if you’re rested and alert. Don’t hesitate to call a loved one to pick you up if you’re fatigued. Always remain mindful that there are loved ones at home praying for your safe return.
Amelia B. McKie
Richland 2 School Board
Columbia
