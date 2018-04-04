Stop pointing fingers, start treating mental illness

If you think that mental illness is the only cause of violence, you need to get an education.
Every year, about 42.5 million American adults, or 18 percent of the total adult population in the United States, suffers from some mental illness. This percentage remains fairly consistent over the years.
Earlier this month, you ran a story that indicated that young people are killing themselves by overdosing on the anti-anxiety drug Xanax (“He was smart, athletic and kind. His addiction to Xanax killed him”).
Let me share something with you.
First, I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — a mental illness — nearly 20 years ago. Second, by taking Xanax daily, I avoid the panic attacks that used to paralyze my senses nearly every day.
The real problems are that we don’t have sufficient mental-health providers to diagnose individuals early in life and that we don’t adequately regulate the use of prescriptions to ensure that those who need them are taking prescribed doses.
I have no answers, except to tell you that therapy, drugs and support of NAMI — the National Alliance on Mental Illness — have allowed me to continue as a contributor to society through volunteer work and advocacy.
More of us need to be educated about mental illness so we can attempt to take action before another mass shooting. We have suffered too much.
Jerry Jewler
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments