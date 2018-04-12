Trump is not alone: All presidents have flaws

In high school, my circle of friends included the daughter of our congressman, who would regale us with stories. He told us about ladies who were brought to the White House for President Kennedy and instructed that, due to war injuries, President John Kennedy would be lying on his back on the floor and they would have to work with that.
We heard stories about how President Lyndon Johnson told Judge Thurgood Marshall that he was going to nominate him for the Supreme Court because “I want to see a Negro face on the Supreme Court, and I want that Negro face to be you.” We were told that at a meeting in the White House, President Johnson got up to go to the bathroom, left the bathroom door open, plopped down on the toilet and, amidst all the bathroom noises, continued to talk.
Among President Richard Nixon’s many faults was some really foul language.
And we’ve all read about President Bill Clinton’s escapades with the ladies, some reportedly was consensual.
In the rush to vilify, resist, impeach President Donald Trump, please don’t set the bar so high that these four presidents could not have served.
I really don’t want the only people qualified to be president limited to Jimmy Carter and Mother Teresa.
James Holloway Jr.
Columbia
