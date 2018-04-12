Ralph Norman’s argument is worse than his gun stunt

It’s a shame that Democrats are so preoccupied with U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman’s loaded-gun stunt that they can’t address the bigger issue: namely, the simple-mindedness of his “argument.”
I have never heard a gun-control advocate say that a gun, without a shooter, can kill. And to be fair, I’ve never heard a gun advocate say that mass shootings happen without guns.
It would be nice if both sides simply agreed, as the starting point of a more nuanced debate, that mass shootings require both people and guns. But I’m afraid that would require precisely the kind of critical thinking skills (and attention spans) that our elected leaders lack. Political theater is easier, and more likely to get you re-elected.
Brent Driggers
Columbia
