Columbia’s Dorn VA providing great service to veterans

Kudos to the Columbia VA Hospital staff.
I have been serviced by five different departments over the past six years and have never been treated harshly.
Actually, I have found everyone at the facility interested in my needs and very friendly. They are understaffed and overworked, but they find time to go out of their way to provide the best care possible.
Gerald Callahan
Columbia
