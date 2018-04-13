SC solar energy charges no different than hybrid tax

I find it a tad ironic that the House that initially voted to protect homeowners who invest in solar panels from being hit with excessive charges from utilities like SCE&G or Duke is the same body that thought it was OK to punish drivers of hybrid or electric cars with extra fees when South Carolina raised the gas tax.
To refresh everyone’s memory, in addition to paying higher gasoline taxes like every other driver, owners of hybrid and electric vehicles now also have to pay an extra $60 and $120 with their registration. That idea that people should be charged extra because they use less gas and therefore pay less in gas taxes is the same logic that utilities want to use to punish homeowners with solar panels.
Rep. James Smith wants utilities to “eat those costs or charge stockholders, instead of customers.” I think the Legislature should have to do the same. Repeal the punitive registration fees for hybrid and electric vehicles now.
James St. Clair
Gaston
