The real heroes aren’t armed

The NRA portrays anyone who uses firearms in self-defense as a “hero.” Since at least the ’60s, its publication “The American Rifleman” has had a regular feature called The Armed Citizen, which recently not only showcases contemporary incidents but also — since those are so rare — reprints decades-old stories.
If you routinely carry a concealed weapon, the odds that you’ll ever use it in self-defense or to take down a killer are miniscule. But the NRA continues to argue that we need to have “more good guys with guns” to take on the armed “bad guys.”
Using a gun in the line of duty doesn’t automatically make a policeman a hero. Certainly, some armed policemen and military personnel in harm’s way have committed heroic acts worthy of recognition, but so have many police officers who are proud to have never fired a shot in a 30-year career.
My heroes are such non-violent men as Jesus, Gandhi and Martin Luther King. They had the courage to make a moral stand, unarmed, against people who wanted them dead and had the means to kill them. Such a reformer or redeemer with open hands is much more heroic than any person who is armed and willing to kill.
Jeff Koob
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
