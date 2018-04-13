Marguerite Willis should quit bashing, focus on the positive

I have often admired Marguerite Willis’ professional pathway over the years, but she disappointed me deeply by using character assassination of President Trump as a means of notoriety for her campaign. I honestly thought she was above those kinds of actions.
As a professional woman, I always felt that we women had to display a high degree of integrity if we were to pave the way to equity for all in South Carolina. Our power is diminished when we stoop to the level of those who have lorded their power over us.
I want to know what Ms. Willis’ platform is for governor. I’m not interested in hearing about her hatred of other politicians. If she aspires to become a leader for women, I suggest she get off the bashing bandwagon, blaze new trails and let us know what her plans are specifically and how she will make them a reality.
Sandra Griffin
Florence
