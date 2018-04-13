Good companies don’t need unions

Some smart companies know that paying a union wage, providing reasonable benefits and treating their employees with respect increases morale and production.
These practices eliminate the need for a union, which charges hefty dues and often fosters adversarial relations between their members and management, causing poor morale and low production despite the union salary and benefits.
The best employees are those who see themselves as respected team members
William Brunson
Sumter
