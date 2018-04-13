Rude USC student should apologize for disrupting class

I would hope that it was against the rules for a student to carry a cell phone into a classroom at USC and leave it fully operable. But it surely was rude (“USC professor apologizes for ‘welfare’ comment perceived as racist”).
During the lecture, the phone rang, and the professor made a joke about that related the ring to the topic at hand. The student, with a chip on her shoulder, complained to the professor and then went to the all-powerful social media to register her hurt feelings.
Harris Pastidies, president of the institution, rushed to pander to the young lady instead of supporting his professor.
How inconsiderate of someone to disrupt a class.
It could be that it was just an oversight by the student, but we have seen absolutely no evidence that the professor intended any slight to the student.
The student should owe the professor an apology for her oversight.
F.C. Dent Jr.
Lexington
