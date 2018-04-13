US Rep Ralph Norman’s gun stunt shows he’s unqualified for the job

Most people do not know that there is no district residency requirement to run for a seat in the U.S. Congress. The Constitution, in Article I, Section 2, Paragraph 2, states “No Person shall be a Representative who shall not have attained to the Age of twenty five Years, and been seven Years a Citizen of the United States, and who shall not, when elected, be an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen.”
But living in the district is an unwritten qualification.
Among the many other unwritten qualifications that we hope all of our representatives have are intelligence, rectitude, judgment and good character.
The ridiculous and dangerous stunt that U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman pulled earlier this month with his gun (“Congressman Ralph Norman pulls out loaded gun at Rock Hill meet-and-greet”) disqualify him on all counts.
Frank Caggiano
Columbia
