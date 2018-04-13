Why can’t 18-year-olds drink?

I am a 60-year-old retired high school teacher, and I in no way advocate underage drinking. But there’s something going on in Five Points that we need to think about.
Years ago the Legislature raised the drinking age to 21 to avoid losing federal highway funds. The arguments by MADD and others were that it would save lives. OK; then why not raise it to 35 or 40?
There needs to be a more consistent definition of adulthood. Set it at 18, 20, 21, 25 — but make it consistent. Make it so all rights and responsibilities kick in at the same age.
I realize there will always be the exception for the 15-year-old who marries the 17-year-old, but we need to be as consistent as possible. If the age is 18 and 18-year-olds cause a neighborhood disturbance, treat that as disturbing the peace and charge them accordingly.
The idea that someone who can vote and serve in the military can’t buy a beer is crazy.
Roger Bazen
Coward
