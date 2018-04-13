Make SC lawmakers pay a price for siding with SCE&G

The House’s vote to kill the solar-energy bill is further proof that our utility has the best representatives money can buy. Representatives who don’t seem to care about the people that put them in office — only those providing big campaign contributions. I hope this is not a prelude to what we can expect in the nuclear fiasco.
The citizens of South Carolina need to send a message to the politicians who put SCE&G’s or Dominion’s interests above those of the ratepayers. We all need to pay close attention to how they vote on issues that will continue to cost us in our electric bills and limit our ability to access cheap alternative energy.
We need to unite and tell them enough is enough. Vote against us and for the utility, and we will vote against you at the polls.
We need to find the resolve to vote out of office individuals who don’t have our best interest as their priority. It’s the only way we can expect a resolution that is fair to the citizens of this state. We need electric rates that benefit our citizens, not line the pockets of utility executives.
Dean Bain
Blythewood
