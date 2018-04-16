SC medical marijuana bill is critically flawed

In this Dec. 4, 2015 photo, a book about medical marijuana lies on a table in the office of University of Vermont pharmacology professor Wolfgang Dostmann in Burlington, Vt. The College of Medicine is offering a new class on the science of medical marijuana. UVM is one of the first accredited academic programs in the country to offer a pharmacology class on medical cannabis. Professors said they are hampered by a lack of research on the topic. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke) Lisa Rathke AP