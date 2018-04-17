Calm down; let officials sort out raid on Trump’s attorney

In any ballgame, there is at least one call that is reconsidered. The fans of the team that benefited want the call to stand; the fans of the other team want it overturned. But that call is reviewed by officials, who make their determination, and then we live with it.
Should it be any different with the FBI raiding the office of the president’s attorney? First I noticed the people on MSNBC screaming about it, so I turned to Fox, and it was barely mentioned. The president considers the raid disgraceful. One would hope that an innocent person would say “bring it on.”
Why don’t we let the reviewing officials do their job, and see what happens? Coaches on the sidelines are fuming, zealots are screaming their position, but once the reviewing officials call it, it should be over.
Regardless of what is said, the FBI and the Justice Department are respected organizations in our society. Let’s support these agencies in their endeavor to keep America under the rule of law.
Mark Gentry
Columbia
