Shootings don’t justify taking away gun rights

In the words of our first president, George Washington, “A free people ought not only be armed, but disciplined.”
This whole “people wanting to get rid of firearms” thing is not new, and this time, as in the past, we will still have the Second Amendment.
I may just be a teenager, but so are the kids from Parkland. What they went through is horrifying and terrible, but there are two sides of the story, and only one is being told.
I, too, know lots about the founding of our country and our fundamental rights.
This shooting should have nothing to do with Republicans, Democrats or the NRA. It should have everything to do with educating the populace on gun safety. Teachers should be given self-defense classes so they know how to protect their students when the opportunity presents itself.
The Second Amendment is not just about being able to hung or even protect ourselves; it’s to keep our government in check. Think that sounds crazy? Well, a good read for you is the Constitution.
We need to become more educated about our nation’s founding, as well as current controversies.
Morgan Baker
Lexington
