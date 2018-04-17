Oh, for the luxury of peace and quiet

Americans seem to be falling more in love with noise.
People ride certain brands of motorcycles without mufflers at all. Then we have those stupid blewie pipes sticking out the back of pickup trucks. Some late-model muscle cars are deafening.
There is no reason for it. All that extra sound does not add one horsepower and is not the least bit cool.
Then there are those who think I want to hear their audio system imitating a boot in a dryer rattling their automobiles.
I have been to restaurants and clubs where conversation is impossible; people are shouting at one another.
Is it that the more noise there is, the more fun people think they are having? One day, peace and quiet will be considered a luxury.
Tom Roberts
Columbia
