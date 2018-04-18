American Indians are being ignored

In South Carolina, 0.5 percent of the population identifies as American Indian or Alaska Native. Yet the American Indian or Alaska Native origin was not even a category to select on the 2010 Census.
Why is this relevant? Once the national attention of Standing Rock subsided, the American Indian/Alaska Native population returned to being invisible.
The life expectancy of American Indian/Alaska Natives is 20 years shorter than the national average, and the infant mortality rate is 33 percent higher than the general population. Indian Health Services had a budget of $4.8 billion, equaling $1,297 per person. This population does not have access to high-quality health care. Those living in metropolitan settings are ineligible to use the services because they are not affiliated with a reservation. For those living on reservations, the remote geographical location requires them to drive long distances to seek basic medical treatment.
It is no secret that health care, especially in America, has become a hot topic for debate. Despite the efforts of the Affordable Care Act, this population is one that the government has let slip through the cracks.
Cory Champer
West Columbia
