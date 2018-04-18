Why should 18-year-olds even need fake IDs?

Back when God created dirt and I was in college, 50 years ago, the drinking age in New York was 18, and I showed my regular ID even though I was 17. Some caught it; some didn’t.
College students were using fake IDs 50 years ago when I was graduating from college. They have been around forever.
Granted, today’s are higher tech (and cost more), but it’s a given that kids will get them.
I’m still trying to figure out why a person today at 18 or younger can a) serve in the military, b) get married without parental consent, c) buy any kind of firearm and d) vote — but is not allowed to legally buy even a beer.
Mary Jane Byrdic
West Columbia
