Many people care about SC youth

Too many of our youth are going down the wrong path. They feel as if no one is there for them, no one understands and they are alone. I am here to tell our youth they are not alone. Many volunteers are standing with and for them. We all have a duty to keep our youth interested in school, increase their participation in recreation and extracurricular activities and boost their social skills. Our youth are faced with so much these days, at home and at school.
Many volunteer-run organizations assist our youth with a holistic approach: They not only target youth, but also provide resources for parents, caregivers and siblings. They know they make a difference if they help young people but then send them back to the same environment.
There are many mentoring programs that match youth with positive adults based on their needs and the adults’ skill sets. Volunteers come from all walks of life, including law enforcement officers, government officials, athletes, business people and community members. They serve as lunch buddies or assist in an after-school, church or community programs, building relationships with our youth.
Teicha Bolton
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
