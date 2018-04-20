Artist never should have been arrested

Michael David Anastasion is a political performance artist (“Police say he was ‘grossly intoxicated.’ Artist says he was performing for audience”). He was not vandalizing his car; he was deliberately sending a message and provoking a conversation with the students leaving the bars in Five Points.
His arrest was a complete waste of our valuable taxpayer dollars and police time. It was also a gross violation of the First Amendment. Polise Chief Skip Holbrook’s attempts to blame the “not guilty” verdict on rookie police being unable to fight experienced lawyers in the courtoom are not what I would expect from the Columbia police. There simply was no case.
As media attorney Jay Bender said, the problem is the failure of the police department to train officers on free-speech issues. Mr. Anastasion deserves an apology, and so do the taxpayers of Columbia.
Drucilla Barker
Columbia
