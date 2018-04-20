We don’t need a law to stop distracted driving (although a law would be good)

Many S.C. lawmakers should be applauded for recognizing the seriousness of distracted driving and attempting to find a solution, although a bill that would prohibit the use of hand-held electronic devices while driving missed an important deadline and may not pass this year.
Tragically, there have been thousands of vehicle fatalities in South Carolina and thousands more people who have been seriously injured in auto accidents. It is estimated that a minimum of 10 percent of these accidents were caused by distractions. Smart phones and other hand-held devices are a leading distraction for drivers.
While many lawmakers should be credited for their efforts to address this problem through legislation, we should also recognize that we don’t have to wait for a new law to change our own behaviors. Personally pledging to limit distractions while we’re behind the wheel and focusing on getting to our destinations safely can help reduce preventable deaths on our roadways.
Russ Dubisky
Columbia
