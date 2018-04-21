SC Senate’s support of Planned Parenthood is shameful

I was gravely disappointed that the Senate of our supposedly conservative, Christian-values state voted to continue using tax dollars to fund the No. 1 baby-killing organization in our nation, Planned (Non)Parenthood.
And what bitter irony in this self-contradictory statement of Sen. Margie Matthews: “What we’re doing here is going to rob people of their choice. Are we going to play God?”
Would her daughter’s choice have been to have been aborted by her mother? And what human act could possibly be more playing God than snuffing out a defenseless human life created by God?
It is my hope that those who recognize abortion as the heinous and sinful crime will vote to get rid of each senator who voted to continue taxpayer funding of the carnage against God’s unborn children. It has been said that the most dangerous place in today’s world is a mother’s womb.
What we greatly and really need to abort is our legalized holocaust of babies of inconvenience.
Edwin Odom
Columbia
