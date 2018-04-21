How SC ‘personhood’ law could have injured me after miscarriage

Had S.217 been law last summer, it could have resulted in infection and psychological trauma for me because I had what’s commonly referred to as a “missed miscarriage.” My body continued to act as if I had a viable pregnancy, when my pregnancy ceased to progress weeks earlier. I required a medical intervention. The so-called “personhood” bill could have tied my doctors’ hands, prevented them from providing much needed care, and even resulted in a criminal investigation for my miscarriage.
The process that turns a fertilized egg into a baby is not a given, as some folks including myself have learned the hard way. If this bill becomes law, it would make the emotionally difficult process of miscarriage management even more so.
Even in a most wanted and planned-for pregnancy, anything can go wrong, at any time. I am thankful that no unnecessary roadblocks were placed in the way of my health care, but no family should ever have to endure the kind of trauma and scrutiny this bill would enable, not to mention the potential health risks. I hope that legislators end their obsession with anti-abortion bills such as S.217 and H.3548 and leave medical decisions to patients and their doctors.
Bethany Tisdale
Columbia
