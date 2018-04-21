After 45 minutes, I gave up finding a parking space for my appointment at Dorn VA

I use the Dorn VA Medical Center for my medical care. After being sick for more than a week I decided to get an appointment via the new online appointment system. Success! I got my appointment at 10 a.m.
Knowing about the parking problem, I left my house early to give plenty of time to finding a space. Well, after trying for 45 minutes, I was not successful. The overflow parking lots were full. The valet parking was full.
The VA is building a new parking garage, which is much needed, but right now the situation is unacceptable. The overflow lots are supposed to be used by patients seeing their doctor, but they are also used by the USC medical students and anyone else coming in. There seems to be very little oversight or enforcement of the limited parking.
I really hate to complain, but for a vet who is truly sick and trying to be seen by their doctor, this is frustrating and just not acceptable. And no, I did not have anyone available to just drop me off.
William Gray
Columbia
