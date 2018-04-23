Editorials from across South Carolina: prison violence

Protect inmates
Cell phone video from inside Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville show prisoners walking around carrying makeshift knives. Some inmates appear wounded. There are no corrections officers in sight.
This was the scene late Sunday and early Monday as inmates appeared to take over parts of the prison for several hours.
When the riot ended, seven prisoners were dead and 22 were injured. After the names of the dead were released, along with the crimes they had been convicted of, some might conclude the men were anything but victims. Indeed, the inmates confined at Lee were not model citizens. But they did not deserve to be murdered in a state-run facility.…
Make no mistake, these inmates were slaughtered. That shouldn’t happen on the taxpayer’s dime. Prison officials should be held accountable for maintaining order, to protect corrections officers — whose jobs are already stressful enough — as well as inmates.
A prison sentence shouldn’t end up being a death sentence.
Prison danger
It’s easy for prisoners to be out of sight, out of mind, until an explosion of violence like the tragedy at Lee Correctional Institution that left seven inmates dead and 17 others hospitalized. The carnage highlights the critical need to fill vacant guard positions and to speed up much-needed reforms. The state also should seek outside help to figure out what makes South Carolina’s prisons so deadly.
Despite declining inmate populations, the state’s correctional institutions remain severely understaffed with about 1 in 4 jobs unfilled. They have become increasingly violent, with a dozen murders logged last year, and they’re plagued by a proliferation of drugs, gangs and contraband cellphones, as well as suicides, escapes and internal corruption.
Prisons director Bryan Stirling inherited decades of problems when he took over in 2013, and he’s made some improvements including pay raises for correctional officers and staffing increases. But those improvements have not come fast enough. For example, assaults in which prisoners were hospitalized have nearly doubled over the past two years compared to the previous two.
It’s time for Gov. Henry McMaster to ask the Justice Department’s National Institute of Corrections or a comparable organization for assistance.… And the Legislature must back him up with the funding needed to make South Carolina prisons a place where inmates and guards don’t have to fear for their lives.
Charleston
