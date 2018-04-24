SCE&G did a great job getting the lights back on

As a resident of the Whitehall neighborhood that was affected by the power failure the week before last, I’d like to want to thank SCE&G for its efforts to restore power.
I have never before seen so many trucks and men working through the night and day.
We don’t realize how much we depend upon electricity until it fails.
Bill Buck
Columbia
